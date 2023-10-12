Israel-Palestine War: There is no justification for this atrocities, says Anthony Binken

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Tel Aviv on Thursday (Oct 12), said that his country will "always" back Israel, however, added that the Palestinians also have "legitimate aspirations" which do not get represented by militant group Hamas. "You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself," said Blinken, during his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalating war between Israel and Hamas.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos