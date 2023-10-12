Israel-Palestine war: Scotland PM Humza Yousaf's family stuck in Gaza, pleads for international aid

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Scotland Prime Minister Humza Yousaf in-laws are trapped in Gaza, Yousaf himself confirmed the news and now his mother-in-law has pleaded the international community to help the Palestinians.

