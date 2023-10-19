Israel-Palestine war: Palestinian security forces clash with protesters in Ramallah | WION Newspoint

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
World leaders have called for a thorough probe into what caused an explosion at the Gaza Hospital which killed hundreds. The blast has now drawn condemnation from across the Arab world, several protesters rallied across West Asia condemning the attack.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos