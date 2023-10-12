Israel-Palestine War: Operation Ajay to repatriate Indians from Israel: MEA

Indian foreign ministry in an update on nationals stranded in Israel said that there are no casualties that have come to be known in the wake of the brutal Hamas attack on the West Asian nation. Indian Ministry of External Affairs also said that it is in touch with and aware of an injured Indian national who is in hospital and improving. "We haven’t heard of any casualty so far," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while speaking during the weekly presser over the Israel-Hamas war. "Around 18,000 Indians are in Israel. There is conflict going on and it is a matter of concern. Indians advised to follow advisories issued by our mission," he added.