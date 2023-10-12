Israel-Palestine war: Israel's Unity govt to have a war cabinet; former PM Lapid has option to join

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
The Israel and Hamas War enters its sixth day now at least 51 people were killed in Gaza after a series of Israeli Air Raids which continue taking the total death toll in the Hamas-ruled region to over 1,100. Israel endured a massive multi-pronged surprise attack from Hamas on Saturday triggering another War.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos