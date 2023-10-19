Israel-Palestine war: Israel seeks to deploy Elon Musk's Starlink wartime backup | Gravitas

Updated: Oct 19, 2023
Israel says it is in talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX for setting up Starlink internet services as the war rages on. Musk's Starlink satellites have been aiding Ukraine for a year now. The billionaire's biography has revealed that he halted the service before a Ukrainian attack. Should business mogul get to take national-security level decisions?

