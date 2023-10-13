Israel-Palestine war: Israel calls for relocation of 1.1 million people in Gaza | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens as Israel prepares a possible invasion. The international committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said fuel powering emergency generators at hospitals in Gaza might run out within hours and the united nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned that basic supplies like food and fresh water were also running dangerously low.

