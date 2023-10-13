Israel-Palestine war | Glimpse of hope: Journalist Mohamed Salem welcomes son in Gaza hospital

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Amidst all the death and destruction coming out of the Israel-Hamas war, there are the glimpses of hope too. Now, a Reuters journalist met his newborn son while covering the conflict in Gaza strip.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos