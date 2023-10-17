Israel-Palestine war divides Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
With the renewal of the Israel-Palestine conflict many African countries have had the gap between their economic and trade goals and their political and cultural realities come into sharp relief. Israel has made deep inroads into a continent traditionally sympathetic to palestine. But Israel’s gains have limits too. Why is Africa divided on supporting Palestine?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos