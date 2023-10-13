Israel-Palestine war: Biggest & deadliest incursion since the Yom Kippur war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
The Israel-Hamas War has entered its seventh day. Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in retribution for the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Tel Aviv has dropped at least 6,000 bombs in the last 6 days. Hamas gunmen have killed over 12,200 people and wounded 2,700 more in Israeli cities. To know more watch this interview with former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for East Asia, Col Heino Klink(R).

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos