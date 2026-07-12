/Israel says October 7 changed everything, Netanyahu defends buffer zones in Gaza, Lebanon & Syria

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 12:12 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 12:12 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack fundamentally changed Israel's security doctrine. Israel now insists on maintaining buffer zones inside Gaza, southern Lebanon, and parts of Syria, arguing they are essential to prevent future attacks. While Israeli leaders say the policy is about national security, critics accuse Israel of prolonged military occupation and violating neighboring countries' sovereignty.