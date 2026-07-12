/Pakistan launches massive deportation drive against undocumented Afghan nationals

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 13:57 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 13:57 IST
Pakistan has intensified its crackdown on undocumented Afghan nationals following the July 10 deadline for illegal residents to leave the country. Authorities have been instructed to arrest and deport Afghans without valid visas or legal documents, while action will also be taken against those providing shelter or rental accommodation. The move expands Pakistan's ongoing repatriation campaign, with over one million Afghans already returned, raising concerns over Afghanistan's humanitarian and economic challenges.