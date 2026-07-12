LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /SK Hynix warns of worst-ever memory shortage in 2027 |

SK Hynix warns of worst-ever memory shortage in 2027 |

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 11:42 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 11:42 IST
The artificial intelligence boom is creating a new challenge for the global technology industry, a shortage of memory chips.

Trending Topics

trending videos