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Record equities, unequal gains: U.S. economy under Trump

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 11:42 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 11:42 IST
For U.S. president Donald Trump, the stock market has become more than just an economic indicator. It has become a measure of his presidency.

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