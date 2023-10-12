Israel-Palestine war: Biden condemns Hamas beheading children, warns Iran to exercise caution | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
US President Joe Biden has expressed deep concerns about the alleged devastating attack carried out by Hamas militants near Gaza. During the roundtable with the leaders from the US Jewish community, President Biden confirmed seeing the pictures of Hamas beheading children.

