Israel-Palestine war: Arab League slams Israel's siege of Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Following the shocking attack on Israel by Palestinian militants, Arab foreign ministers yesterday condemned Israel's closure of Gaza and demanded that aid be "immediately" permitted to enter the blockaded territory. After Saturday's huge attack by Hamas terrorists that resulted in hundreds of deaths on both sides, Israel imposed a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip, shutting off the water supply, food, electricity, and other necessities.

