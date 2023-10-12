Israel-Palestine war: Antony Blinken set to visit Israel amid Hamas war, says 'US has Israel's back'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to land in Israel - his mission in West Asia is largely to prevent a wider war. US is strongly backing Israel in the war against Hamas militant group.

