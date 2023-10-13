Israel missiles hit Damascus and Allepo airport, says Syria; 'two main airports out of service'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Syria said that Israeli forces launched simultaneous missile attacks on the airport in its capital, Damascus, and the northern city of Aleppo. The attacks damaged the runways putting both of them out of service.

