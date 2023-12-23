Israel-Hamas war: Hezbollah publish footage targeting Israeli army sites

Latest in Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military says it plans to widen operation in Southern Gaza. The UNSC Gaza aid resolution aims to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza. The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps "to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities" after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States. Watch to know more!