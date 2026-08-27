/Israel elections: New right-wing party enters Israel's political arena

Israel's political landscape has shifted dramatically with the official launch of a new nationalist, right-wing party named "Amcha Yisrael" (The People of Israel), founded by controversial former IDF Brigadier General Ofer Winter. Unveiled in Jerusalem ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections, Winter’s party positions itself firmly on the right, advocating for hawkish security policies while calling for broad systemic change in the wake of the October 7 fallout.