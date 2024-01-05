ISIS claims responsibility of Iran blasts, at least 84 killed in attack | World DNA
Terror group Islamic State has claimed the responsibility of the twin blasts in iran that killed at least 84 people. The explosions hit the procession marking the fourth death anniversary of Iranian General Qasim Soulemani on Wednesday. Claiming the attack through Telegram, the group said two of its members carried out the suicide bombings by "activating their explosives vests" among the crowds who had come to honour Soleiman.