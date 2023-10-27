Is Pakistan's PM responsible for World Cup debacle? | World of Cricket

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Mercurial. One word which has always defined the Pakistan Cricket team. A team that exhilarates and exasperates in equal measure. The 2023 ODI World Cup has seen a below-par Pakistan performance so far. What ails Pakistan Cricket. Are the problems self-inflicted and why does the PM of Pakistan have a say in who runs the Pakistan Cricket Board. Former Pakistan Coach Dav Whatmore and Pakistan Bureau Chief Anas Mallick discuss with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos