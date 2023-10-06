Iran's football match with Saudi Arabia sees last-minute cancellation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
It seems that Iran-Saudi ties have been put on the back burner. A highly speculated football match, which indicated geopolitical relations were on the mend, has been cancelled. What happened at the last minute? And is this a sign of things to come?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos