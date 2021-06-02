Iran's biggest navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman

Jun 02, 2021, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The British-built fleet replenishment vessel Kharg, which measured more than 200 metres (more than 650 feet) long, caught fire on Tuesday off the port of Jask on the Gulf of Oman, the navy said.
Read in App