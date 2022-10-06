Iran Hijab Row: Schoolgrils heckle parliamentary speaker, students chant 'get lost Basij'

Published: Oct 06, 2022, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Mahsa Amini has become a household name across Iran. Her death has prompted protests demanding equal rights for women. In an extremely rare show of anger, schoolgirls heckled the Iranian parliamentary speaker.
