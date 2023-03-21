iPhones barred in Putin's office

After moves by the U.S. And uk to ban chinese app tiktok. Russia has decided to get back at the US. Over its iphone, terming it a spy instrument. Kremlin staff involved in president Vladimir Putin’s 2024 re-election campaign. Have been banned from using their iphones for fear of espionage. Officials in the Russian presidential administration’s domestic policy, public projects, state council and I.T. Departments — known as the kremlin’s internal bloc. Have been told to discard their iphones by the 1st of April. Moscow is concerned that America's most popular communication device is more susceptible to hacking and espionage by western specialists than other smartphones.