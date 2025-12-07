/Investors Stay Cautious Ahead of Fed’s 2026 Outlook

Stocks and oil set a positive tone at the start of December, while gold, dollar and crypto were on the backfoot. Despite an identical monetary boost, stocks pulled ahead of bitcoin & gold. Still, bets of a federal reserve rate cut limited the losses in those assets. The first week of December saw oil pull ahead of other assets. Benchmark brent crude rose to a two-week high on Friday, ending the week with a gain of 2.5 percent. Geopolitical uncertainty on limited supplies from Russia and Venezuela drove crude bets last week. The expected fed rate cut in the coming week pushed the dollar lower and treasuries to mark their worst week since June. Despite easing bets, gold ended the week with a loss. Bitcoin extended its losses, with analysts doubling down on "Crypto winter" bets.