/Investors brace for change in Federal Reserve leadership

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 01, 2025, 11:47 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 11:47 IST
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has chosen the person he wants to lead the Federal Reserve going forward. Trump also made it clear that he expects his candidate to lower interest rates.

