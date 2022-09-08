Inside Xi's China- The Great Game Plan | From Mao to now | Promo

Published: Sep 08, 2022, 03:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
'Inside Xi's China- The Great Game Plan' has been a one of a kind documentary that has demystified the intrigue that has traditionally enveloped China. Watch the series final episode on September 09, Saturday at 9:30 PM IST and 4 PM GMT.
Read in App