India's Farmers' Protest: What farmers are demanding?

A look at the demands of the Farmers' Protest 2.0. Farmers are demanding an ordinance from the government to provide a legal guarantee over one of their main demands the minimum support price besides a legal guarantee of MSP. The protesters have asked for pensions for farmers and farm laborers. On the day six of farmers' protests in India the fourth round of talks between the farmers and the government are underway. Ahead of the crucial meeting, the farmers demanded an ordinance from the government to provide a legal guarantee over one of their main demands, the minimum support price. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday announced that farmers will stage dharnas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand on February 21 to press their demands including a legal guarantee of MSP. Watch to know more!