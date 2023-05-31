India's biggest drug bust: A new Dawood Ibrahim in making? | DARK WORLD

On May 13, 2023, India saw its biggest drug bust in the waters of the Indian Ocean. More than 2,500 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized in a joint operation carried out by the Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the Kerala coast. This consignment has a market value of over 3 billion US$. One Pakistani national with suspected links to Dawood Ibrahim was arrested. But who are drug lords and drug cartels running this racket? Is a new Dawood Ibrahim in the making? WION's Harshit Sabarwal tells you the story of India's biggest drug seizure.