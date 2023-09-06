Indian PM Modi reacts to 'India-Bharat' row

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
A special session of the Indian Parliament is set to convene on September 18th. So far, no agenda has been announced so far for the five-day session against this backdrop. India's main opposition party, Congress has put forward some issues.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos