Indian EAM Dr. S Jaishankar to embark on visit to Israel

Oct 17, 2021, 04:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian External Affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will embark on an official visit to Israel today. This will be the first high-level engagement between the Modi government and the new Naftali Bennett administration in Israel.
