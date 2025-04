India is grappling with one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai shootings. On Tuesday afternoon, at least 26 people, including two foreigners, were killed by a group of terrorists in Pahalgam. What's particularly disturbing is that the attackers targeted people based on their religion; eyewitnesses reported that Hindus were specifically singled out and shot. In response, India has pledged a strong reaction with security forces launching a massive manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators.