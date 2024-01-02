videos
India: Tripura police crackdown against Cannabis, destroys 2 lakh saplings in Agartala
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 02, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
In a major crackdown on illegal cannabis cultivation, Tripura police destroyed around 2,00,000 saplings in Agartala on Monday. Watch to get more insights!
