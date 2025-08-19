LOGIN
India's GST 2.0 Could Simplify Slabs, Penalize ‘sin Goods’

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 10:44 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 10:44 IST
India's finance ministry is reportedly considering raising the goods and services tax on online gaming, from fantasy sports to real gaming platforms, from the current 28 percent to a steep 40 percent.

