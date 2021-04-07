India reports over 115,000 new COVID-19 cases

Apr 07, 2021, 12.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
India on Wednesday recorded an all-time high of over 115,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to more than 12.8 million. The death toll also reached over 166,000, including 630 new fatalities.
Read in App