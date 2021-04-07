LIVE TV
India reports over 115,000 new COVID-19 cases
Apr 07, 2021, 12.05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
India on Wednesday recorded an all-time high of over 115,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to more than 12.8 million. The death toll also reached over 166,000, including 630 new fatalities.
