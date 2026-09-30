/India rejects Erdogan's Kashmir remarks at 81st United Nations General Assembly

India has rejected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reference to Jammu and Kashmir during his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the reference “unwarranted” and said the issue concerns India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Erdogan had called for disputes in South Asia, including Kashmir, to be addressed through dialogue under the UN Charter and relevant resolutions. New Delhi reiterated its position against external involvement in the issue.