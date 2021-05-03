India records 3.68 lakh new cases in single day, 3,417 fresh fatalities

May 03, 2021, 04:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
With 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, the daily Covid-19 cases showed a slight dip but continued to stay above 3 lakh taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604
