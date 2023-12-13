videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
India PM Modi at GPAI Summit 2023: India to launch AI mission to boost startups | World DNA | WION
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 13, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the ongoing global partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit being held in New Delhi.
trending now
China-Vietnam to arrive on mutually acceptable solutions on south china sea disputes
Zelensky in US: Russia scoffs at impact of US support; Biden says, 'Will not walk away from Ukraine'
UNGA overwhelmingly votes for Gaza ceasefire; US alone in Israel's support | World DNA | WION
Zelensky in US: Ukraine President Zelesnky unable to win over US Congress as he pleads for aid
Israel-Hamas war: Biden says Netanyahu 'must change' as Israel losing international support | WION
recommended videos
Gravitas: What Happened to 'Putin Critic' Alexei Navalny?
Gravitas: What is the cost of the Ukraine war?
Gravitas: Suicide blast in Dera Ismail Khan adds to mounting terror attacks in Pakistan
DR Congo: Insecurity worsens as Elections looms
Indonesia: Presidential candidates face off in first election debate
recommended videos
Gravitas: What Happened to 'Putin Critic' Alexei Navalny?
Gravitas: What is the cost of the Ukraine war?
Gravitas: Suicide blast in Dera Ismail Khan adds to mounting terror attacks in Pakistan
DR Congo: Insecurity worsens as Elections looms