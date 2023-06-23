India only country to fulfill promises made during G20 summit: PM Modi on climate change
US President Joe Biden hosts news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took limited questions from journalists in the United States after delivering remarks with US President Joe Biden. Narendra Modi said while responding to a question "We oppose the exploitation of the environment. India is the only G20 member nation that has carried on all of its commitments from the summit. India is being developed as a centre for renewable energy."