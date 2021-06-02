India logs 1.32 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases

Jun 02, 2021, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths. The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the second consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.
