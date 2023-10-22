India: ISRO successfully launches Gaganyaan's test flight in second attempt

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
The first test flight was canceled at 8:45 am on Saturday due to an engine ignition issue, and the Indian Space Research Organization successfully completed the Test Flight Abort Mission. Following launch, Gaganyaan TV-D1's three primary parachutes were released.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos