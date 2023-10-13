India inflation dips tp 5.02% | India's retail inflation sees significant September dip | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
India's retail inflation has taken a welcome dip, falling from 6.83% in August to 5.02% in September. The drop can be attributed to a substantial easing in food prices, which had surged to nearly 10% in the previous month.

