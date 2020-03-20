India Fights COVID-19: PM announces 'Janata Curfew' on March 22

Mar 20, 2020, 07.20 PM(IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 19 appealed to people to not panic and resort to buying and hoarding stuff during the time of the pandemic since there is no need for such activities. The PM also called for a Janata curfew on March 22.