India: Bihar Floor Test | How do the numbers stack up for BJP-JDU?

A few weeks after returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) camp, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to face the floor test in the state Assembly today (Monday). This is the final hurdle for the renewed Nitish Kumar-BJP alliance government in the state. Ahead of the trust vote, Nitish Kumar's party JD(U) has issued a three-line whip to all of its MLAs to be present and vote for the alliance. CM Nitish led NDA bloc is expected to prove majority in the floor test tomorrow. Watch to know more!