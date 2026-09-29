/India-Bangladesh ties: Dhaka's outreach to New Delhi gains momentum amid diplomatic reset

Bangladesh's diplomatic outreach to India continues as both sides explore ways to strengthen ties after a period of strain. Dhaka has expressed optimism about progress toward a potential visit by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India, with reports suggesting both countries are working toward scheduling the trip later this year. Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka faced challenges following the political upheaval that led to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure and continued stay in India, an issue that has remained sensitive in bilateral ties. Despite these differences, both countries appear keen to maintain dialogue and advance cooperation on trade, connectivity and regional stability.