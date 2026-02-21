/India-Bangladesh Ties: Bangladesh Resumes Full Visa & Consular Services in India

Bangladesh has resumed full visa and consular services at its missions in India, including in New Delhi, Agartala, and Siliguri, as ties take a positive turn. Services had been suspended since late December 2025 amid security concerns and protests near diplomatic premises. The suspension began on 22 December, when the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi and the Assistant High Commission in Agartala halted consular operations indefinitely, citing "unavoidable circumstances". The visa application centre in Siliguri followed suit shortly after.