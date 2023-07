'I'll be first millennial to run for the GOP nomination' says US Presidential candidate Ramaswamy

After former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary contest. Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American digital entrepreneur, declared on Wednesday (February 22, 2023) that he would run for president of the United States in 2024. Watch Ramaswamy in an exclusive conversation with WION.