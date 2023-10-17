ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa target third straight win

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Temba Bavuma's South Africa take on the Netherlands in Dharamsala as they look to maintain their perfect start to the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. The Proteas came into the showpiece event a bit under the radar but registered convincing wins against Sri Lanka and Australia in their first two matches. Although the Netherlands have lost both of their games so far in this World Cup, they have shown grit.

